AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 2:36 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago.
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.