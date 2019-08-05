AP source: Carter returning to Hawks for 22nd NBA season

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA.

The person confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA's most promising young talent, including first-round picks D'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. He'll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.

Carter showed last season that he's still got some playing skills, as well. He played 76 games in his first year with the Hawks, including nine starts, while averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.

