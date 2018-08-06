AP source: Browns agree to trade WR Corey Coleman to Bills

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade disappointing wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills for a draft pick.

The teams are still finalizing details of the deal, said the person who spoke Sunday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are continuing.

Coleman has been a bust with the Browns, who selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2016. Coleman played in just 19 games over two seasons because of injuries, but he hasn't developed into the big-play receiver Cleveland thought it was getting.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Coleman's tenure with the Browns may be best remembered for his drop late in the fourth quarter in last season's finale at Pittsburgh that sealed the Browns' 0-16 finish.

Cleveland's new front office had been hoping Coleman might turn things around in training camp. But instead of waiting for that to happen, the Browns shipped him to the Bills.

