AP source: Browns agree to deal with DT Sheldon Richardson

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Browns and free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract.

Richardson has played with three other team since 2013 and will receive $21.5 million guaranteed.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because NFL rules prohibit teams from announcing signings until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

ESPN was first to report Richardson's agreement.

Richardson spent last season with Minnesota, where he had 49 tackles and 4 ½ sacks in 16 games. The 28-year-old was the No. 13 overall pick by the Jets in 2013.

Richardson is the second defensive lineman nabbed in the past week by Browns general manager John Dorsey, who acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon in a trade with the Giants.

In six seasons, Richardson has 23 ½ sacks. He has also been suspended twice.

