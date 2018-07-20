AP source: 76ers trade forward Holmes to Suns for cash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have traded power forward Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns for cash.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the trade helped the Sixers clear cap space to sign 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden to a $7 million, four-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deals were not yet official.

Holmes averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in four seasons with the Sixers. The Sixers took Holmes with the 37th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

The 22-year-old Bolden, who played for the Sixers in the summer league, was selected with the 36th pick of the 2017 NBA draft. The final two years of his deal are not guaranteed. He played last season with the Israeli club, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball