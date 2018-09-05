AP Texas High School Football Top 10 Schedule
Schedule for the teams ranked in The Associated Press Texas high school football poll, Sept. 7-11.
|Class 6A
1. Allen (1-0) vs. Utah East, Friday
2. Lake Travis (1-0) at Mansfield Summit, Friday
3. Austin Westlake (1-0) vs. Cypress Ranch, Friday
4. Galena Park North Shore (1-0) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point, Friday
5. Converse Judson (1-0) vs. SA Wagner, Saturday
(tie) Cypress Fairbanks (1-0) at Cypress Park, Saturday
7. Longview (1-0) at Marshall, Friday
8. Duncanville (1-0) at Dallas South Oak Cliff, Friday
9. Katy (0-1) vs. Humble Atascocita, Saturday
10.Southlake Carroll (1-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage, Friday
|Class 5A
1. Aledo (1-0) at Bentonville , Ark., Saturday
2. Dallas Highland Park (1-0) vs. Mesquite Horn, Friday
3. Denton Ryan (1-0) vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, Friday
4. Manvel (1-0) at Crosby, Friday
5. Lufkin (0-1) vs. Nacogdoches, Friday
6. Frisco Lone Star (1-0) vs. Denton, Thursday
7. College Station (1-0) idle.
8. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) at Fort Bend Hightower, Friday
9. A&M Consolidated (0-0) vs. Bryan, Friday
10.Mansfield Legacy (0-1) vs. Crowley, Friday
|Class 4A
1. Carthage (1-0) at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Friday
2. Argyle (1-0) vs. Waco La Vega, Friday
3. Waco La Vega (1-0) at Argyle, Friday
4. Cuero (1-0) at Yoakum, Friday
5. Gilmer (1-0) vs. Van, Friday
6. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0) vs. Henderson, Friday
7. Kennedale (1-0) at Midlothian Heritage, Friday
8. Stephenville (0-1) at Everman, Friday
9. Liberty Hill (1-0) at Hutto, Friday
10.West Orange-Stark (0-1) at Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Friday
|Class 3A
1. Newton (1-0) vs. Silsbee, Friday
2. Brock (1-0) vs. Iowa Park, Friday
3. Canadian (1-0) at Amarillo River Road, Friday
4. Goliad (1-0) at Refugio, Friday
5. Gunter (1-0) at Pottsboro, Friday
6. Lexington (1-0) at Troy, Friday
(tie) Childress (1-0) vs. Perryton, Friday
8. Atlanta (0-1) at Gladewater, Friday
9. Franklin (0-0) vs. Lorena, Friday
10.Rockdale (0-1) at Caldwell, Friday
|Class 2A
1. Refugio (1-0) vs. Goliad, Friday
2. Mart (1-0) at Holland, Friday
3. Mason (1-0) vs. Johnson City, Friday
4. Shiner (1-0) at Vanderbilt Industrial, Friday
5. Wellington (1-0) at Hollis , Okla., Friday
6. Muenster (1-0) at Lindsay, Friday
7. De Leon (1-0) at Tolar, Friday
8. San Augustine (0-0) idle.
9. Valley View (0-0) vs. Willow Park Trinity, Friday
10.Burton (0-1) at Milano, Friday