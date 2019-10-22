Seahawks acquire safety Quandre Diggs from Lions

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday's loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms.

Diggs will add some needed versatility. He can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has been critical of some big plays given up by Thompson, including a 50-yard pass in the loss to the Ravens.

Diggs started 40 games in four-plus seasons with the Lions.

Also Tuesday, the Lions announced that they were putting second-year running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve. Johnson left Sunday's loss to Minnesota with a knee injury.

Johnson was impressive as a rookie last year, bringing a much-needed boost to Detroit's running game, but he went on injured reserve with knee problems then as well.

___

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL