AP PHOTOS: Olympians proudly display their national flags Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 6:56 a.m.
1 of39 The athletes from the men's decathlon pose for a picture on the Olympic rings at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. Morry Gash/AP
2 of39 Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the women's 5,000-meters final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo Petr David Josek/AP
3 of39 Chen Yuxi of China, left, silver medal and Quan Hongchan of China, gold medal react after winning gold medal in women's diving 10-meter platform final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
4 of39 Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's high jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
6 of39 Athing Mu, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
7 of39 Sifan Hassan, of Netherlands celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 5,000-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Charlie Riedel/AP
8 of39 Jolanda Neff of Switzerland hugs teammates Sina Frei (8) who won silver, and Linda Indergand (19) who won bronze, for a sweep of the podium for Switzerland, at the finish line the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP
9 of39 Megan Tapper, of Jamaica, reacts after the women's 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
11 of39 Steven Gardiner, of the Bahamas, reacts after winning the final of the men's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. Matthias Schrader/AP
12 of39 United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates defeating Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu and winning the women's 68kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Aaron Favila/AP
13 of39 Anthony Zambrano, of Colombia, reacts after his second place finish in the final of the men's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP
14 of39 Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk celebrates defeating Hungary's Viktor Lorincz during the men's 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Aaron Favila/AP
16 of39 Steven Gardiner, of the Bahamas, reacts after winning the men's 400-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
17 of39 April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women's beach volleyball gold medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Felipe Dana/AP
18 of39 New Zealand's Risi Pouri-Lane, left, and Michaela Blyde hug, wrapped in a national flag, as they celebrate in the empty stadium after receiving their gold medals in women's rugby sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP
19 of39 Kevin Mayer, of France, celebrates after his second place finish in the decathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. Matthias Schrader/AP
21 of39 Britain's Hanna Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women's gold medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. Bernat Armangue/AP
22 of39 Damian Warner, of Canada reacts after he won the gold medal for the decathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. Matthias Schrader/AP
23 of39 Dawid Tomala, of Poland, celebrates after placing first in the men's 50km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. Shuji Kajiyama/AP
24 of39 Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP
26 of39 Aron Szilagyi of Hungary celebrates winning the gold medal after defeating Luigi Samele of Italy compete in the men's individual final Sabre competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Hassan Ammar/AP
27 of39 Anouk Vetter, of the Netherlands, right, silver, and Emma Oosterwegel, of Netherlands, bronze, celebrate after the heptathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Francisco Seco/AP
28 of39 Thomas Pidcock of Britain celebrates as he wins the gold medal during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP
29 of39 Noah Lyles, of the United States, reacts after his third place finish in the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP
31 of39 Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, celebrates after her second place finish in the final of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
32 of39 Gold medalists of the Russian Olympic committee Sabre team celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's Sabre team final medal competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Hassan Ammar/AP
33 of39 Gold medal winner Sakura Yosozumi, right, and silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, both of Japan, celebrate after the women's park skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Ben Curtis/AP
34 of39 Gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, center, silver medalist Patricia Mamona of Portugal, right, and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain, celebrate on the track following the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Charlie Riedel/AP
36 of39 Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP
37 of39 Bronze medalist Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Petr David Josek/AP
38 of39 United States Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah celebrates defeating Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu and winning the women's 68kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Aaron Favila/AP
TOKYO (AP) — In some of their most emotional moments, Olympic athletes display their national pride.
Medal winners are often handed the flags of their countries as they celebrate their wins. Some wrap themselves in them and weep. Others drape them over their heads or hold them behind their backs as they take victory laps.