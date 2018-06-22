Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, and Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez vie for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Victor Caivano, AP
Costa Rica's Marcos Urena, right, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Thiago Silva during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Michael Sohn, AP
Brazil's Neymar reacts after missing a chance to score during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, left, and Brazil's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Alastair Grant, AP
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, left, challenges for the ball with Brazil's Neymar during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Michael Sohn, AP
Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, and Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason challenge for the ball during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
Nigeria's John Obi Mikel, left, and Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson compete for the ball during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP
Nigeria's Ahmed Musa, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP
Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic cuts off a shot during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Victor Caivano, AP
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri kisses the pitch after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri scored once in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili, left, and Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic battle for the ball during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Victor Caivano, AP
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, front, battles for a ball with Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, right, celebrate at the end of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Shaqiri and Xhaka scored once each in Switzerland's 2-1 victory. less
Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates beating Serbia 2-1 in a group E match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Photo: Victor Caivano, AP
Brazil's Neymar reacts at the end of the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Photo: Michael Sohn, AP
Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, left, and Brazil's Casemiro challenge for the ball during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
Brazil's Neymar takes the ball past Costa Rica's Johan Venegas, left, during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Alastair Grant, AP
Brazil's Neymar, top, celebrates with teammate Douglas Costa after scoring his side's second goal during the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. less
Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Brazil left it late against Costa Rica on Day 9 of the World Cup, scoring two stoppage time goals to win 2-0.
Philippe Coutinho struck in the first minute of added time, and Neymar followed six minutes later. Costa Rica was eliminated from the tournament.
Nigeria's pace and solid defending were enough to beat Iceland 2-0, with a double from Ahmed Musa. That result slightly helps Argentina, which has had a poor start to the tournament in Group D.
Switzerland came back from an early goal down to beat Serbia 2-1 in a politically-charged match because of tensions over some Swiss players with ethnic Albanian heritage. It was the first come-from-behind victory of this edition of the tournament and leaves Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil fighting to advance from Group E.