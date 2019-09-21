https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/AP-NewsAlert-14458053.php AP NewsAlert Updated 2:17 pm EDT, Saturday, September 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green. Most Popular 1 Weston parent: Son wrongfully expelled, discriminated against 2 Prescott, play-caller Moore making perfect pair for Cowboys 3 Westport Style: New utility style sweeps clean plastic pollution 4 Westport Historical Society to change its name 5 Applause: Lighting up the stage with Joanna Gleason 6 Police: Sleeping driver found with pot, cocaine 7 Fairfield’s Koskinas (5 goals) leads Greens Farm Academy in opener View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.