NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees completed one of their primary offseason objectives, finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract on Wednesday to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.

New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day. Both those deals are subject to successful physicals.