AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 17 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Henry, Ten 17 17 0 0 1 104 Hill, KC 17 2 15 0 0 102 Newton, NE 13 12 1 0 1 80 A.Brown, Ten 12 0 11 1 0 72 Chubb, Cle 12 12 0 0 0 72 Jacobs, Las 12 12 0 0 0 72 Taylor, Ind 12 11 1 0 0 72 Kelce, KC 11 0 11 0 1 68 Claypool, Pit 11 2 9 0 0 66 Hunt, Cle 11 6 5 0 0 66 J.Robinson, Jac 10 7 3 0 1 62 Gordon, Den 10 9 1 0 0 60 Dobbins, Bal 9 9 0 0 2 58 Smith-Schuster, Pit 9 0 9 0 1 56 Waller, Las 9 0 9 0 1 56 Allen, Buf 9 8 1 0 0 54 Smith, NE 9 1 8 0 0 54 Allen, LAC 8 0 8 0 1 50 Agholor, NE 8 0 8 0 0 48 Brown, Bal 8 0 8 0 0 48 Diggs, Buf 8 0 8 0 0 48 Fuller, Mia 8 0 8 0 0 48 D.Johnson, Hou 8 6 2 0 0 48 Tannehill, Ten 7 7 0 0 3 48 Hines, Ind 7 3 4 0 1 44 Jackson, Bal 7 7 0 0 1 44 Andrews, Bal 7 0 7 0 0 42 Davis, Buf 7 0 7 0 0 42 Johnson, Pit 7 0 7 0 0 42 Bernard, TB 6 3 3 0 0 36 Burkhead, Hou 6 3 3 0 0 36 Cole, NYJ 6 0 5 1 0 36 Conner, Ari 6 6 0 0 0 36 Cooks, Hou 6 0 6 0 0 36 Crowder, NYJ 6 0 6 0 0 36 Edwards, Bal 6 6 0 0 0 36 Gesicki, Mia 6 0 6 0 0 36 Higgins, Cin 6 0 6 0 0 36 McKenzie, Buf 6 0 5 1 0 36 Patrick, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Carlson, Las 45\/47 33\/35 54 144 Sanders, Mia 36\/36 36\/39 56 144 Bass, Buf 57\/59 28\/34 58 141 Blankenship, Ind 43\/45 32\/37 53 139 Tucker, Bal 52\/53 26\/29 55 130 Butker, KC 48\/54 25\/27 58 123 Fairbairn, Hou 37\/40 27\/31 54 118 Badgley, LAC 36\/39 24\/33 53 108 Folk, NE 30\/33 26\/28 51 108 McManus, Den 24\/27 28\/34 58 108 Gostkowski, Ten 46\/48 18\/26 55 100 Parkey, Cle 43\/47 19\/22 46 100 Boswell, Pit 34\/38 19\/20 59 91 Bullock, Cin 24\/25 21\/26 55 87 Sloman, Ten 23\/26 10\/13 47 53 Ficken, Ten 12\/15 13\/15 54 51 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Watson, Hou 544 382 70.2 4823 8.87 33 6.1 77t 7 1.3 112.4 Mahomes, KC 588 390 66.3 4740 8.06 38 6.5 75t 6 1.0 108.2 Allen, Buf 572 396 69.2 4544 7.94 37 6.5 55 10 1.7 107.2 Tannehill, Ten 481 315 65.5 3819 7.94 33 6.9 75t 7 1.5 106.5 Carr, Las 517 348 67.3 4103 7.94 27 5.2 85t 9 1.7 101.4 Jackson, Bal 376 242 64.4 2757 7.33 26 6.9 47 9 2.4 99.3 Herbert, LAC 595 396 66.6 4336 7.29 31 5.2 72t 10 1.7 98.3 Rivers, Ind 543 369 68.0 4169 7.68 24 4.4 55 11 2.0 97.0 Mayfield, Cle 486 305 62.8 3563 7.33 26 5.3 75t 8 1.6 95.9 Roethlisberger, Pit 608 399 65.6 3803 6.26 33 5.4 84t 10 1.6 94.1 Burrow, Cin 404 264 65.3 2688 6.65 13 3.2 67 5 1.2 89.8 Tagovailoa, Mia 290 186 64.1 1814 6.26 11 3.8 35 5 1.7 87.1 Newton, NE 368 242 65.8 2657 7.22 8 2.2 50 10 2.7 82.9 Lock, Den 443 254 57.3 2933 6.62 16 3.6 92t 15 3.4 75.4 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Diggs, Buf 127 1535 12.1 55 8 Waller, Las 107 1196 11.2 38t 9 Kelce, KC 105 1416 13.5 45 11 Allen, LAC 100 992 9.9 28 8 Smith-Schuster, Pit 97 831 8.6 31t 9 Johnson, Pit 88 923 10.5 47 7 Hill, KC 87 1276 14.7 75t 15 Beasley, Buf 82 967 11.8 35 4 Cooks, Hou 81 1150 14.2 57t 6 Boyd, Cin 79 841 10.6 72t 4 Landry, Cle 72 840 11.7 32 3 A.Brown, Ten 70 1075 15.4 73t 11 Higgins, Cin 67 908 13.6 67 6 C.Davis, NYJ 65 984 15.1 75t 5 Hines, Ind 63 482 7.7 29t 4 Parker, Mia 63 793 12.6 31 4 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Diggs, Buf 1535 127 12.1 55 8 Kelce, KC 1416 105 13.5 45 11 Hill, KC 1276 87 14.7 75t 15 Waller, Las 1196 107 11.2 38t 9 Cooks, Hou 1150 81 14.2 57t 6 A.Brown, Ten 1075 70 15.4 73t 11 Allen, LAC 992 100 9.9 28 8 C.Davis, NYJ 984 65 15.1 75t 5 Beasley, Buf 967 82 11.8 35 4 Johnson, Pit 923 88 10.5 47 7 Higgins, Cin 908 67 13.6 67 6 Agholor, NE 896 48 18.7 85t 8 Fuller, Mia 879 53 16.6 77t 8 Claypool, Pit 873 62 14.1 84t 9 Jeudy, Den 856 52 16.5 92t 3 Boyd, Cin 841 79 10.6 72t 4 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 378 2027 5.4 94t 17 Taylor, Ind 232 1169 5.0 62t 11 J.Robinson, Jac 240 1070 4.5 47 7 Chubb, Cle 190 1067 5.6 59 12 Jacobs, Las 273 1065 3.9 28t 12 Jackson, Bal 159 1005 6.3 50t 7 Gordon, Den 215 986 4.6 65 9 Hunt, Cle 198 841 4.2 33 6 Dobbins, Bal 134 805 6.0 72t 9 Edwards-Helaire, KC 181 803 4.4 31 4 Edwards, Bal 144 723 5.0 36 6 Harris, NE 137 691 5.0 41 2 D.Johnson, Hou 147 691 4.7 48 6 Singletary, Buf 156 687 4.4 51t 2 Gore, NYJ 187 653 3.5 17 2 Newton, NE 137 592 4.3 49 12 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 2141 2027 114 Diggs, Buf 1536 1 1535 Taylor, Ind 1468 1169 299 Kelce, KC 1416 0 1416 J.Robinson, Jac 1414 1070 344 Hill, KC 1399 123 1276 Jacobs, Las 1303 1065 238 Chubb, Cle 1217 1067 150 Waller, Las 1196 0 1196 Cooks, Hou 1150 0 1150 Hunt, Cle 1145 841 304 Gordon, Den 1144 986 158 Edwards-Helaire, KC 1100 803 297 A.Brown, Ten 1075 0 1075 Jackson, Bal 1005 1005 0 D.Johnson, Hou 1005 691 314 Allen, LAC 991 -1 992 C.Davis, NYJ 984 0 984 Gaskin, Mia 972 584 388 Beasley, Buf 967 0 967 Singletary, Buf 956 687 269 Johnson, Pit 938 15 923 Conner, Ari 936 721 215 Higgins, Cin 936 28 908 Ekeler, LAC 933 530 403 Dobbins, Bal 925 805 120 Agholor, NE 896 0 896 Boyd, Cin 890 49 841 Claypool, Pit 889 16 873 Fuller, Mia 879 0 879 Hines, Ind 862 380 482 Jeudy, Den 856 0 856 Edwards, Bal 852 723 129 Landry, Cle 850 10 840 Smith-Schuster, Pit 831 0 831 Parker, Mia 793 0 793 Bernard, TB 771 416 355 Brown, Bal 770 1 769 Hilton, Ind 762 0 762 Williams, LAC 757 1 756 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Bailey, NE 55 2678 71 48.7 5 0 12 71 31 45.6 Cooke, Jac 56 2669 67 47.7 5 0 22 148 19 43.2 Huber, Cin 71 3350 72 47.2 7 0 29 170 19 42.8 Long, LAC 57 2669 63 46.8 3 3 38 564 12 35.9 Martin, Den 65 3040 69 46.8 4 1 28 226 19 42.1 Sanchez, Ind 42 1940 60 46.2 4 1 19 141 18 40.9 Townsend, KC 52 2339 67 45.0 6 0 15 119 20 40.4 Haack, Buf 68 3040 63 44.7 2 0 24 297 26 39.8 Koch, Bal 51 2268 59 44.5 1 0 17 82 22 42.5 Cole, Las 44 1939 63 44.1 2 0 14 133 20 40.1 Gillan, Cle 51 2244 59 44.0 3 0 26 229 14 38.3 Mann, NYJ 82 3598 60 43.9 5 0 38 446 19 37.2 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Olszewski, NE 20 346 17.3 70t 1 Renfrow, Las 23 265 11.5 32 0 Grant, Mia 29 330 11.4 88t 1 McCloud, Pit 29 298 10.3 57 0 Hines, Ind 30 300 10.0 26 0 Roberts, Hou 29 286 9.9 38 0 Proche, Bal 23 198 8.6 20 0 Hardman, KC 25 176 7.0 67t 1 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Roberts, Hou 32 961 30.0 60 0 Rodgers, Ind 24 692 28.8 101t 1 Duvernay, Bal 21 578 27.5 93t 1 B.Wilson, Cin 24 629 26.2 103t 1 Ballentine, NYJ 21 505 23.7 66 0 McCloud, Pit 28 646 23.1 49 0 Reed, LAC 21 435 20.7 46 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Howard, Mia 10 77 29 0 Jackson, NE 9 80 30 0 Mathieu, KC 6 70 25t 1 Simmons, Den 5 90 46 0 Butler, Ten 4 111 68 0 Fitzpatrick, Pit 4 77 37 1 Moore, Ind 4 45 29t 1 Peters, Bal 4 17 12 0 Hooker, Ten 4 11 6 0 Heath, NO 3 89 47 0 Davis, LAC 3 86 78t 1 Sorensen, KC 3 67 50t 1 Desir, Sea 3 58 35t 1 Bowser, Bal 3 53 25 0 Schobert, Pit 3 45 43t 1 Sneed, KC 3 42 39 0 White, Buf 3 28 28 0 Bates, Cin 3 12 12 0 Hilton, Cin 3 5 8 0 Willis, Ind 2 93 50t 1 McCourty, NE 2 62 43t 1 Stewart, Cle 2 51 30 0 Carrie, Ind 2 47 47t 1 X.Rhodes, Ind 2 44 44t 1 Marlowe, Det 2 39 23 0 Haden, Pit 2 38 24 1 Wingard, Jac 2 31 19 0 Abram, Las 2 29 24 0 Breeland, Min 2 29 29 0 Rowe, Mia 2 26 22 0 Jenkins, Jac 2 23 23 0 Blackmon, Ind 2 19 15 0 By.Jones, Mia 2 15 15 0 Poole, NO 2 15 13 0 Poyer, Buf 2 14 14 0 Te.Edmunds, Pit 2 11 7 0 Goodson, Cle 2 7 7 0 Phillips, NE 2 5 5 0 Nelson, Phi 2 3 3 0 Jones, Sea 2 1 1 0 Needham, Mia 2 1 1 0 Callahan, Den 2 0 0 0 Jones, NE 2 0 0 0 L.Wilson, Cin 2 0 0 0 Maye, NYJ 2 0 0 0 Mullen, Las 2 0 0 0 Wallace, Buf 2 0 0 0 Ward, Cle 2 0 0 0 Thomas, Jac 1 53 53 0 Harris, LAC 1 51 51 0 T.Johnson, Buf 1 51 51t 1 Takitaki, Cle 1 50 50t 1 Joseph, Pit 1 49 49 0 Wilson, NYJ 1 48 48 0 Harrison, Cle 1 47 47t 1 Fulton, Ten 1 44 44 0 Adderley, LAC 1 39 39 0 Hyde, Buf 1 33 33 0 Spillane, Pit 1 33 33t 1 Fenton, KC 1 31 31 0 Jackson, Was 1 30 30 0 Bassey, Den 1 26 26 0 Nassib, Las 1 23 23 0 Henderson, Jac 1 22 22 0 Alexander, Min 1 21 21 0 Phillips, Cin 1 21 21 0 Williamson, Pit 1 21 21 0 Hall, NYJ 1 20 20 0 Maulet, Pit 1 20 20 0 Thornhill, KC 1 20 20 0 McCain, Was 1 19 19 0 Watt, Ari 1 19 19t 1 Norman, SF 1 16 16t 1 Gilmore, NE 1 15 15 0 Cruikshank, Ten 1 13 13 0 Jackson, Den 1 13 13 0 Walker, Cle 1 11 11 0 Hayward, Las 1 9 9 0 Kwiatkoski, Las 1 9 9 0 Humphrey, Bal 1 8 8 0 Redwine, NYJ 1 8 8 0 Wilkins, Mia 1 8 8 0 Okereke, Ind 1 7 7 0 Campbell, LAC 1 6 6t 1 Jackson, Buf 1 6 6 0 Morrow, Las 1 6 6 0 Joseph, Ten 1 5 5 0 Addae, LAC 1 3 3 0 Highsmith, Pit 1 2 2 0 Smith, Cle 1 2 2 0 D.Williams, Den 1 1 1 0 Borders, Ten 1 0 0 0 Bryant, NE 1 0 0 0 Byard, Ten 1 0 0 0 Clark, Bal 1 0 0 0 Davis-Gaither, Cin 1 0 0 0 Evans, Cin 1 0 0 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 0 0 0 Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0 Ingram, Pit 1 0 0 0 J.Brown, Ten 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, Jac 1 0 0 0 Jack, Jac 1 0 0 0 Landry, Ten 1 0 0 0 Milano, Buf 1 0 0 0 Queen, Bal 1 0 0 0 Roby, Hou 1 0 0 0 Sims, Cin 1 0 0 0 Sutton, Pit 1 0 0 0 T.Watt, Pit 1 0 0 0 Williams, LAC 1 0 0 0 Winovich, NE 1 0 0 0 Ya-Sin, Ind 1 0 0 0 Hughes, Buf 1 -3 -3 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks T.Watt, Pit 15.0 Garrett, Cle 12.0 Tuitt, Pit 11.0 Buckner, Ind 9.5 Ogbah, Mia 9.0 Vernon, Cle 9.0 Dupree, Ten 8.0 Houston, Bal 8.0 Ngakoue, Las 8.0 Reed, Den 8.0 Autry, Ten 7.5 Bosa, LAC 7.5 Chubb, Den 7.5 Jones, KC 7.5 Baker, Mia 7.0 Crosby, Las 7.0 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 7.0 D.Jones, Den 6.5 Clark, KC 6.0 Dunlap, Sea 6.0 Judon, NE 6.0 Van Noy, NE 6.0 Landry, Ten 5.5 C.Lawson, NYJ 5.5 Smoot, Jac 5.5 Van Ginkel, Mia 5.5 Winovich, NE 5.5 Addison, Buf 5.0 Attaochu, Chi 5.0 Klein, Buf 5.0 Watt, Ari 5.0 Hughes, Buf 4.5 Nwosu, LAC 4.5 Richardson, Min 4.5 Walker, Hou 4.5 Butler, Mia 4.0 Campbell, Bal 4.0 Heyward, Pit 4.0 S.Lawson, NYJ 4.0 Lewis, Ind 4.0 Mercilus, Hou 4.0 Omenihu, Hou 4.0 ___