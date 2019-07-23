A's to offer simultaneous broadcasts, 1 with analytics focus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are set to offer a special broadcast to fans who appreciate the game's analytics side.

On Thursday, the A's will feature simultaneous audio broadcasts for a game against Texas — their traditional broadcast as well as a "data-driven" version on A's Cast. The team announced their plan Monday, saying A's general manager David Forst and scouting assistant Ben Lowry would be special guests on the streaming broadcast.

Oakland returns home Thursday to open a four-game series against the Rangers.

