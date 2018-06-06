A's put struggling OF Joyce on DL with lower back strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a lower back strain.

Oakland made the move Wednesday before itsgame against the Texas Rangers. Joyce left in the fifth inning Saturday at Kansas City because of back stiffness and had missed the two games since.

Outfielder Nick Martini was selected from Triple-A Nashville to take Joyce's spot on the 25-man roster.

Joyce has struggled this season, hitting .196 in his 55 games with seven homers and 13 RBIs.

Manager Bob Melvin said Joyce has been grinding, and that it's tough to get on a consistent roll when also dealing with some pain. Melvin said the physical and mental break should help Joyce.

