A's edge AL West-leading Astros again on walk-off hit in 9th MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 8:43 p.m.
1 of7 From left to right, Oakland Athletics center fielder Starling Marte, left fielder Mark Canha and second baseman Tony Kemp celebrate defeating the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Athletics won 4-3. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha gestures after hitting an RBI for a walk-off win against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, left, tags out Houston Astros' Jose Siri (26) in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp, left, celebrates with Matt Olson after scoring a run against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits an RBI-double against the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. John Hefti/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3 Sunday.
The A’s swept the three-game series to move up in the playoff chase. They began the day four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York by four games, with Toronto and Seattle also in the mix.
