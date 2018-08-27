A look at Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden

NAME: Jon Gruden.

AGE: 55.

NICKNAME: Chucky, from 1980s horror movie "Child's Play."

CURRENT ROLE: Head coach, Oakland Raiders.

CAREER RECORD: 95-81 regular season, 5-4 playoffs.

BIGGEST COACHING ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Winning Super Bowl following 2002 season with Tampa Bay; leading Raiders to 2000 AFC championship game.

BIGGEST ATHLETIC ACCOMPLISHMENT: Playing backup QB at Dayton.

TOUGHEST LOSS: Tuck Rule game. The Raiders seemed poised to reach the AFC championship game on Jan. 19, 2002, when Charles Woodson forced a fumble by Patriots QB Tom Brady that Greg Biekert recovered for Oakland in the closing minutes in the snow at New England. The call was overturned by replay because officials said Brady was trying to "tuck" the ball into his body. Adam Vinatieri kicked a tying field goal and the Patriots won in OT.

DELICATE DECISION: After turning around the Raiders with back-to-back division titles in 2000 and '01, Gruden didn't sign an extension and accepted a trade to Tampa Bay instead. Gruden won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, beating the Raiders for the title.

QUOTABLE: "That would be one of the coolest things in life, really." — Jon on the possibility of coaching against younger brother Jay, head coach of the Washington Redskins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL