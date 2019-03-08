49ers sign K Jonathan Brown to 2-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free-agent kicker Jonathan Brown to a two-year contract.

The deal to add Brown on Friday gives the 49ers a second kicker for the offseason behind Robbie Gould. San Francisco placed the franchise tag on the 36-year-old Gould, guaranteeing him nearly $5 million this season.

Brown has spent time with the Bengals, appearing in the preseason and spending time on the practice squad. He hasn't been on the active roster during the season at any point since entering the league in 2016.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL