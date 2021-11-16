49ers go back to 2019 formula in 31-10 win over Rams JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 16, 2021
1 of7 San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) gestures toward fans after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs as offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller to score during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers turned back the clock in strategy and execution and showed off the formula they might need if they want to contend for the playoffs in the second half of the season.
The Niners once again played like the team that won the NFC in 2019, running the ball 44 times and using a strong defense to beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday night.