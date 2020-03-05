49ers RB Mostert cancels autograph session over virus fears

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has canceled a scheduled autograph session out of concern for the spread of the coronavirus.

Mostert said on Twitter on Wednesday that he won't attend his scheduled autograph signing session Sunday at the Santa Clara Convention Center because of the outbreak of the virus in the Bay Area.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency after the state's first fatality from the new coronavirus. Newsom says the state currently has 53 cases of COVID-19.

