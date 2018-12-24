49ers RB Matt Breida, WR Dante Pettis out with injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida and receiver Dante Pettis will miss the season finale with injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Breida will be sidelined by an ankle injury and Pettis is out with a knee injury. Both players got hurt Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Garrett Celek remains in the concussion protocol, receiver Marquise Goodwin has a bruised calf and cornerback K'Waun Williams has a knee injury. All three players are day to day leading up to the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

