4-time Olympian Hilary Knight headlines US team for Beijing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hilary Knight was selected for a USA Hockey record-tying fourth Olympics, one of 15 players with prior Winter Games experience on the U.S. women’s national team seeking to defend its gold medal in Beijing next month.
The final 23-player roster was announced Saturday night at the second intermission of the NHL's Winter Classic game in Minneapolis, where the players stood on mini-rinks next to the main ice for an introduction to the crowd at Target Field. Six players on the team are Minnesota natives.