3-time Grand Slam doubles winner Peter McNamara dies at 64

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Peter McNamara, an Australian tennis player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, has died. He was 64.

His death at his home in Germany from prostate cancer was confirmed by David Law, a family friend and tennis commentator, on behalf of McNamara's wife Petra.

McNamara formed a successful partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979.

The right-hander also won five singles titles, reaching the Australian Open singles semifinals in 1980, the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1981 and the last eight at the 1982 French Open.

After his retirement in 1987 McNamara became a successful coach, working with Mark Philippoussis, Grigor Dimitrov and more recently rising women's star Wang Qiang of China.

