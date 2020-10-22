2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Thursday.

The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back.

“I just need to play a little bit smarter on pressure points, to make my opponent play,” Gauff said.

Sabalenka credited Gauff with her forcing her to play long rallies.

Cori Gauff of U.S. returns a ball against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Ostrava Open 2020 tennis tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP)

“She’s 16 and she’s playing on this level," Sabalenka said. "I would like to be on this level when I was 16.”

Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4.

The hard-court indoor event was added to the tour after tournaments in China were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

