Skip to main content
Sports

2021 New York Mets Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt
Catchers
76 Mazeika, Patrick L R 10-14-1993 6-3 210
33 McCann, James R R 06-13-1990 6-3 220
3 Nido, Tomás R R 04-12-1994 6-0 211
Infielders
20 Alonso, Pete R R 12-07-1994 6-3 245
28 Davis, J.D. R R 04-27-1993 6-3 218
13 Guillorme, Luis L R 09-27-1994 5-10 190
12 Lindor, Francisco B R 11-14-1993 5-11 190
16 Martínez, José R R 07-25-1988 6-6 215
6 McNeil, Jeff L R 04-08-1992 6-1 195
1 Villar, Jonathan B R 05-02-1991 6-0 233
Outfielders
4 Almora Jr., Albert R R 04-16-1994 6-2 190
30 Conforto, Michael L R 03-01-1993 6-1 215
77 Lee, Khalil L L 06-26-1998 5-10 170
9 Nimmo, Brandon L R 03-27-1993 6-3 206
11 Pillar, Kevin R R 01-04-1989 6-0 200
2 Smith, Dominic L L 06-15-1995 6-0 239
Pitchers
More for you
40 Barnes, Jacob R R 04-14-1990 6-2 231
68 Betances, Dellin R R 03-23-1988 6-8 265
59 Carrasco, Carlos R R 03-21-1987 6-4 224
50 Castro, Miguel R R 12-24-1994 6-7 205
48 deGrom, Jacob L R 06-19-1988 6-4 180
39 Díaz, Edwin R R 03-22-1994 6-3 165
64 Díaz, Yennsy R R 11-15-1996 6-1 210
27 Familia, Jeurys R R 10-10-1989 6-3 240
44 Gsellman, Robert R R 07-18-1993 6-4 200
66 Kilome, Franklyn R R 06-25-1995 6-6 175
32 Loup, Aaron L L 12-19-1987 5-11 210
47 Lucchesi, Joey L L 06-06-1993 6-5 225
67 Lugo, Seth R R 11-17-1989 6-4 225
65 May, Trevor R R 09-23-1989 6-5 240
52 McWilliams, Sam R R 09-04-1995 6-7 230
23 Peterson, David L L 09-03-1995 6-6 240
61 Reid-Foley, Sean R R 08-30-1995 6-3 230
62 Smith, Drew R R 09-24-1993 6-2 190
0 Stroman, Marcus R R 05-01-1991 5-7 180
34 y-Syndergaard, Noah L R 08-29-1992 6-6 242
63 Szapucki, Thomas R L 06-12-1996 6-2 181
46 Tarpley, Stephen R L 02-17-1993 6-0 202
99 Walker, Taijuan R R 08-13-1992 6-4 235
45 Yamamoto, Jordan R R 05-11-1996 6-0 185
73 Zamora, Daniel L L 04-15-1993 6-3 195

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL