Skip to main content
Sports

2021 Arizona Cardinals Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
0 Zack Johnson OL 6-6 301 11-14-1993 1 North Dakota State
1 Kyler Murray QB 5-10 207 08-07-1997 2 Oklahoma
2 Chase Edmonds RB 5-9 210 04-13-1996 3 Fordham
3 Budda Baker SAF 5-10 195 01-10-1996 4 Washington
4 Rondale Moore WR 5-7 180 06-09-2000 0 Purdue
5 Matt Prater K 5-10 201 08-10-1984 15 Central Florida
6 James Conner RB 6-1 233 05-05-1995 4 Pittsburgh
7 Byron Murphy Jr. CB 5-11 190 01-18-1998 2 Washington
9 Isaiah Simmons LB 6-4 238 07-26-1998 1 Clemson
10 DeAndre Hopkins WR 6-1 212 06-06-1992 8 Clemson
12 Colt McCoy QB 6-1 212 09-05-1986 11 Texas
13 Christian Kirk WR 5-11 200 11-18-1996 3 Texas A&M
14 Andy Lee P 6-1 185 08-11-1982 17 Pittsburgh
15 Chris Streveler QB 6-1 216 01-06-1995 1 South Dakota
17 Andy Isabella WR 5-9 188 11-18-1996 2 Massachusetts
18 Josh Doctson WR 6-2 206 12-03-1992 5 TCU
18 A.J. Green WR 6-4 207 07-31-1988 10 Georgia
20 Marco Wilson CB 5-11 187 03-03-1999 0 Florida
22 Deionte Thompson SAF 6-1 195 02-11-1997 2 Alabama
23 Robert Alford CB 5-10 186 11-01-1988 8 Southeastern Louisiana
24 Rasul Douglas CB 6-2 209 08-29-1995 4 West Virginia
25 Zaven Collins LB 6-4 260 05-19-1999 0 Tulsa
26 Eno Benjamin RB 5-9 207 04-13-1999 1 Arizona State
28 Charles Washington SAF 5-10 192 03-10-1993 5 Fresno State
29 Jonathan Ward RB 6-0 202 09-30-1997 1 Central Michigan
30 Darqueze Dennard CB 5-11 205 10-10-1991 7 Michigan State
30 Quinton Dunbar CB 6-2 201 07-22-1992 6 Florida
31 Chris Banjo SAF 5-10 207 02-26-1990 8 SMU
32 Tay Gowan CB 6-2 185 01-07-1998 0 Central Florida
33 Antonio Hamilton CB 6-0 188 01-24-1993 5 South Carolina State
34 Jalen Thompson SAF 5-11 190 07-18-1998 2 Washington State
38 James Wiggins SAF 5-11 205 04-26-1997 0 Cincinnati
39 Jace Whittaker CB 5-11 185 07-16-1995 1 Arizona
42 Devon Kennard OLB 6-3 256 06-24-1991 7 Southern California
43 Ross Travis TE 6-6 248 01-09-1993 5 Penn State
44 Markus Golden OLB 6-3 260 03-13-1991 6 Missouri
45 Dennis Gardeck OLB 6-0 232 08-09-1994 3 Sioux Falls
46 Aaron Brewer LS 6-5 232 07-05-1990 9 San Diego State
47 Ezekiel Turner LB 6-2 214 06-09-1996 3 Washington
48 Ron'Dell Carter OLB 6-3 269 07-03-1997 1 James Madison
49 Kylie Fitts OLB 6-4 260 10-11-1994 3 Utah
51 Tanner Vallejo MLB 6-1 230 12-16-1994 4 Boise State
52 Victor Dimukeje OLB 6-2 265 11-18-1999 0 Duke
55 Chandler Jones OLB 6-5 265 02-27-1990 9 Syracuse
58 Jordan Hicks MLB 6-1 236 06-27-1992 6 Texas
60 Koda Martin OL 6-7 300 08-21-1995 2 Syracuse
61 Rodney Hudson OL 6-2 315 07-12-1989 10 Florida State
62 Shaq Calhoun OL 6-3 310 02-20-1996 2 Mississippi State
63 Danny Isidora OL 6-3 306 06-05-1994 4 Miami (FL)
64 Sean Harlow OL 6-4 284 03-28-1995 4 Oregon State
66 Joshua Miles OL 6-5 314 01-04-1996 2 Morgan State
67 Justin Pugh OL 6-5 311 08-15-1990 8 Syracuse
68 Kelvin Beachum OL 6-3 308 06-08-1989 9 SMU
69 Jack Crawford DT 6-5 288 09-07-1988 9 Penn State
71 Justin Murray OL 6-5 315 04-19-1993 5 Cincinnati
72 Eric Smith T 6-4 321 09-02-1995 4 Virginia
73 Max Garcia OL 6-4 309 11-09-1991 6 Florida
74 D.J. Humphries OL 6-5 307 12-28-1993 6 Florida
75 Michal Menet OL 6-4 306 08-08-1997 0 Penn State
79 Josh Jones OL 6-7 319 06-22-1997 1 Houston
80 Bernhard Seikovits TE 6-5 262 07-24-1997 0
81 Darrell Daniels TE 6-3 256 11-22-1994 4 Washington
82 Andre Baccellia WR 5-10 175 01-07-1997 1 Washington
83 Greg Dortch WR 5-7 173 05-29-1998 2 Wake Forest
84 Antoine Wesley WR 6-4 206 10-22-1997 2 Texas Tech
86 Demetrius Harris TE 6-7 230 07-29-1991 8 Wisconsin-Milwaukee
87 Maxx Williams TE 6-4 252 04-12-1994 6 Minnesota
90 Rashard Lawrence DT 6-2 308 08-27-1998 1 Louisiana State
91 Michael Dogbe DE 6-3 295 05-05-1996 2 Temple
92 Jeremiah Ledbetter DT 6-3 295 06-02-1994 4 Arkansas
94 Zach Allen DE 6-4 281 08-20-1997 2 Boston College
95 Leki Fotu DT 6-5 330 08-23-1998 1 Utah
97 Jordan Phillips DE 6-6 341 09-21-1992 6 Oklahoma
98 Corey Peters DT 6-3 335 06-08-1988 11 Kentucky
99 J.J. Watt DE 6-5 288 03-22-1989 10 Wisconsin
More for you