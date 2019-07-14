2 Rays have combined perfect game thru 8 innings vs Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — A pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers has combined on a perfect game through eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Right-hander Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings Sunday at Camden Yards. He struck out two of the six batters he faced before Ryan Yarbrough took over.

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough has retired 18 straight batters through the eighth inning, striking out five.

The Rays have had only one no-hitter in franchise history, by Matt Garza against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2010.

There has never been a combined perfect game in major league history.

Facing the team with the worst record in the big leagues, Tampa Bay leads 4-0 after eight innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports