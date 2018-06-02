1st games played at field named after former Mets official

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (AP) — Former Mets pitcher Ron Darling was among those who attended the first softball games played at Shannon Forde Field, named for the New York public relations official who died of breast cancer in March 2016.

The field in Little Ferry, New Jersey, was dedicated a year ago and opened Saturday. About $240,000 was raised in an auction to refurbish the grassy area of a park where Forde played as a young girl.

"I played on a lot of great teams during my career and I don't remember any of us who have fields named after us," Darling said. "This field speaks to the kind of person Shannon was. She could relate to players, media, coaches and anyone in sports. Having a field named after her in her hometown is a perfect legacy for her."

The former Shannon Dalton, she started work for the Mets in 1994. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and died at age 44.

Her children, 10-year-old Nick and 7-year-old Kendall, threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Teams from Little Ferry, Ridgefield Park, Kearny and Livingston played at the field Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball