Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title
Howard Fendrich, Ap Tennis Writer
Updated
Photo: Ben Curtis, AP
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP) less
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
Serena Williams of the United States attempts to return the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
Serena Williams of the United States kneels at then net during her women's singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.
LONDON (AP) — Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.
Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.
It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's U.S. Open.
Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.
