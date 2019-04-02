10 former athletes to be inducted into Marshall Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten former Marshall athletes have been chosen for induction into the university's athletic Hall of Fame.

The class that will be honored at a Sept. 13 banquet at the Marshall University Memorial Student Center in Huntington includes football players Giradie Mercer, Jamie Wilson and Max Yates, basketball player John Brannen and softball players Nichole Corrigan and Rachel Folden.

Also is the class is women's swimmer Milla Kuurto, men's swimmer Mark Sheridan, pitcher Hugh Reynolds and first baseman Tom Kuempel.

The class also will be honored in a pregame ceremony at Marshall's Sept. 14 home football game against Ohio.