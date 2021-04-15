- Warde’s Petro Kuzmenok wins state title
- 5 athletes to watch in 2021 CIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field championships
- Darien shuts down Staples to win FCIAC title
- UConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan Sun
- Appeal filed in suit to keep trans athletes from girls sports
- CT swimmer to compete in U.S. Olympic team trials
- The Blue Wave captured its second consecutive league title with a 4-0 win over the previously unbeaten Wreckers in the final Tuesday in Wilton. By Dave Stewart
- The FCIAC and Danbury administration have amended the spectator policy for this week’s conference outdoor track and field championships and will allow all parents and fans to attend. By David Stewart
- Minor league baseball has fewer teams, but it’s back, and here’s a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their respective seasons. By David Borges
- Ackerman, who co-chaired an NCAA group that drafted recommendations for name, image and likeness, believes guidelines must be implemented soon. By Paul Doyle
- Carter Kelsey, a senior righty is 5-0 with a 0.22 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. But it took a process and trust in himself to get there. By Pete Paguaga
Latest News
- The CIAC’s boys tennis class tournaments will feature head-to-head team competition this spring, a one-year move made for safety precautions due to the pandemic. By Dave Stewart
- In honor of the WNBA’s 25th season starting Friday, Hearst CT Media spoke with Wesport native, Yale alumnae and Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel. By Maggie Vanoni
- Since 2010, Staples and coach Kris Hrisovulos have had the state’s premier boys tennis program, compiling a record of 210-10 with six state and five FCIAC championships. By Dave Stewart
- Annika Sorenstam has won 72 LPGA events, including three U.S. Women’s Open titles, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003. By Joe Morelli
- A few key Connecticut girls lacrosse games to watch for week four of the spring season. By Dave Stewart
Most Popular
- ‘A shocking tragedy’: Mother, daughter murder-suicide stuns Westport community
- Westport deaths of mother, daughter were murder-suicide, medical examiner rules
- On the market: Michael Bolton's mansion in harmony with Mediterranean accents
- No children allowed. Are wealthy CT towns building elderly housing to keep out low-income families?
- Lawsuit: Weston parent claims school officials discriminated against his son
- Students from New Haven, Westport, West Hartford, celebrated for success at National History Day competition
- Police: Woman, 7-year-old daughter found dead in Westport home
- Chris Drury, one of Connecticut’s most accomplished sports figures, is reportedly set to take control of the New York Rangers. By Paul Doyle
- Mike Rehfeldt spent just one season at UConn under coach Dan Hurley. By Dan Brechlin
- A look at some of the top performances from the second week of the CIAC girls lacrosse season. By Dave Stewart
- Greens Farms Academy’s Nico Provo and Nate Taylor captured championships, and 15 Connecticut wrestlers earned All-American honors at the high school Nationals in Virigina this weekend. By Dave Stewart
- UConn women’s basketball walk-on Autumn Chassion appeared in eight games last season. By Doug Bonjour
- A look at some of the top performances from the first week of the CIAC girls lacrosse season. By Dave Stewart
- Former UConn coach Shea Ralph was introduced as Vanderbilt’s new women’s basketball coach Wednesday. By Mike Anthony
- For the first time since 2007, UConn won’t have a player picked in Thursday’s WNBA Draft. By Paul Doyle
- Senior Tyler Polley has decided to return to UConn for a fifth year, taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow players to add a year of eligibility. By David Borges
- The great-on-paper Huskies, likely to be the preseason’s top-ranked team, return every key player and welcome a freshman class highlighted by the nation’s top recruit in Azzi Fudd. By Mike Anthony