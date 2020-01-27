Westport property sells for $950K

1 Nutcracker Lane 1 Nutcracker Lane Photo: Google Image Photo: Google Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport property sells for $950K 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 6 to Jan. 10.

5 Compo Parkway

Price: $2,250,000

Seller/buyer: Joseph B & Maureen E Coogan to Michael F Goss

3 Buttonwood Lane

Price: $2,650,000

Seller/buyer: 3 Alpine Lane LLC to Timothy D Bath

37 High Street

Price: $330,000

Seller/buyer: Michele Dunne Est to Ricahrd W & Barbara A Vornkahl

7 Woodside Lane

Price: $770,000

Seller/buyer: Michael A & Whitney L Cusa to Brenn A Jones & Sarah H Edmond

68 Evergreen Avenue

Price: $1,400,000

Seller/buyer: Brent J Mcgroarty to Tatyana M & Stephen C Hixon

1 Nutcracker Lane

Price: $950,000

Real Estate Listings

Seller/buyer: Michael I & Marygenia Fox to Jason & Melissa Stambovsky