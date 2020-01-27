https://www.westport-news.com/realestate/article/Westport-property-sells-for-950K-15007020.php
Westport property sells for $950K
Photo: Google Image
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 6 to Jan. 10.
5 Compo Parkway
Price: $2,250,000
Seller/buyer: Joseph B & Maureen E Coogan to Michael F Goss
3 Buttonwood Lane
Price: $2,650,000
Seller/buyer: 3 Alpine Lane LLC to Timothy D Bath
37 High Street
Price: $330,000
Seller/buyer: Michele Dunne Est to Ricahrd W & Barbara A Vornkahl
7 Woodside Lane
Price: $770,000
Seller/buyer: Michael A & Whitney L Cusa to Brenn A Jones & Sarah H Edmond
68 Evergreen Avenue
Price: $1,400,000
Seller/buyer: Brent J Mcgroarty to Tatyana M & Stephen C Hixon
1 Nutcracker Lane
Price: $950,000
Seller/buyer: Michael I & Marygenia Fox to Jason & Melissa Stambovsky
