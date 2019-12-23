Westport property sells for $867K

9 Darbrook Road. 9 Darbrook Road. Photo: Google Image Photo: Google Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport property sells for $867K 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 2 to Dec. 6

10 Hickory Hill Road

Price: $1,657,500

Seller/buyer: 10 Hickory Hill LLC to Jamie & Dennis J. Reardon

9 Darbrook Road

Price: $867,333

Seller/buyer: Mary T. Bagnulo to Jonathan H. & Sara Gaynes Levy

33 Ferry Lane East

Price: $3.060,000

Seller/buyer: Kevin K. Foley to Iliza & Alan Weitzer

269 Sturges Highway

Price: $1,450,000

Seller/buyer: Rober & Helene Berman to Domenico & Michele D’ambrosio

17 Dogwood Lane

Price: $2,462,500

Seller/buyer: Frederico & Patricia Monnerat to Howard & Janet Zev

19 Terra Nova Circle

Price: $1,025,000

Real Estate Listings

Seller/buyer: M H Assoc. LLC to Barbara Goldstein

6 Silent Grove North

Price: $710,000

Seller/buyer: Kara L. Hewett to Lorraine S. Kennedy

49 Hills Lane

Price: $285,000

Seller/buyer: Judith L. Hinkle Tr. to Samuel Genovese & Kaitlyn Carruthers