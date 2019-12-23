Westport property sells for $867K
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 2 to Dec. 6
10 Hickory Hill Road
Price: $1,657,500
Seller/buyer: 10 Hickory Hill LLC to Jamie & Dennis J. Reardon
9 Darbrook Road
Price: $867,333
Seller/buyer: Mary T. Bagnulo to Jonathan H. & Sara Gaynes Levy
33 Ferry Lane East
Price: $3.060,000
Seller/buyer: Kevin K. Foley to Iliza & Alan Weitzer
269 Sturges Highway
Price: $1,450,000
Seller/buyer: Rober & Helene Berman to Domenico & Michele D’ambrosio
17 Dogwood Lane
Price: $2,462,500
Seller/buyer: Frederico & Patricia Monnerat to Howard & Janet Zev
19 Terra Nova Circle
Price: $1,025,000
Seller/buyer: M H Assoc. LLC to Barbara Goldstein
6 Silent Grove North
Price: $710,000
Seller/buyer: Kara L. Hewett to Lorraine S. Kennedy
49 Hills Lane
Price: $285,000
Seller/buyer: Judith L. Hinkle Tr. to Samuel Genovese & Kaitlyn Carruthers