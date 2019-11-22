Westport property sells for $600K

60 High Point Road

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 4 to Nov. 8.

60 High Point Road

Price: $600,000

Seller/buyer: Heidi M Mandel to Vincent T & Tess Crisco

7 Bushy Ridge Road

Price: $317,500

Seller/buyer: Jane E Mangold Est to Michael G & Jessica Labrosciano

7 Bushy Ridge Road

Price: $317,500

Seller/buyer: Susan Jane Mangold Trust to Michael G & Jessica Labrosciano

41 Richmondville Avenue

Price: $3,800,000

Seller/buyer: Mill at Richmondville LLC to 41 Richmondville LLC

40 Cranbury Road

Price: $525,000

Seller/buyer: Lucille E Kear Est to Max Bender

7 Melon Patch Lane

Price: $2,900,000

Seller/buyer: Jeffrey H Baer QPRT to Alan P & Aini Rockwell