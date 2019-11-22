https://www.westport-news.com/realestate/article/Westport-property-sells-for-600K-14855711.php
Westport property sells for $600K
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 4 to Nov. 8.
60 High Point Road
Price: $600,000
Seller/buyer: Heidi M Mandel to Vincent T & Tess Crisco
7 Bushy Ridge Road
Price: $317,500
Seller/buyer: Jane E Mangold Est to Michael G & Jessica Labrosciano
7 Bushy Ridge Road
Price: $317,500
Seller/buyer: Susan Jane Mangold Trust to Michael G & Jessica Labrosciano
41 Richmondville Avenue
Price: $3,800,000
Seller/buyer: Mill at Richmondville LLC to 41 Richmondville LLC
40 Cranbury Road
Price: $525,000
Seller/buyer: Lucille E Kear Est to Max Bender
7 Melon Patch Lane
Price: $2,900,000
Seller/buyer: Jeffrey H Baer QPRT to Alan P & Aini Rockwell
