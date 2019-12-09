Westport property sells for $3.56 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.
70 Turkey Hill Road South
Price: $1,475,000
Seller/buyer: Steven Lubin & Cecilia M. Dahlback to Rahul Ghai Tr.
124 Hillandale Road
Price: $3,566,000
Seller/buyer: Jeremy L. & Susan F. Ford to Jonathan M. & Kristen S. Gerst
2 Wild Rose Road
Price: $1,950,000
Seller/buyer: 300 Main Street Westport LLC to Mark D. Segel
91 Beachside Ave.
Price: $1,750,000
Seller/buyer: Lucie McKinney to Bradley A. & Gabriele C. Topar
2 Easton Road
Price: $955,500
Seller/buyer: Holly Jaffe to Rosalind Geraldine Dian Beczak
44 Island Way
Price: $2,000,000
Seller/buyer: Jill C. & Michael Pengue to Stacy Lynn Reilly
10 Appletree Trail
Price: $2,840,000
Seller/buyer: Cindy Doonan & Mark Laclair to Judith A. Udell
5 Sterling Drive
Price: $1,025,000
Seller/buyer: Irwin Schor Tr. & Marshal D. Gibson Tr. to Michelle Schmerzler
11 Webb Road
Price: $550,000
Seller/buyer: Thomas K. Morrison Tr. to Sueide M. Salha & Clayton Melo
58 Red Coat Road
Price: $1,250,000
Seller/buyer: Jeffrey M. & Sara Halley Colodny to Theodore G. & Stephanie Vergakis
158 Long Lots Road
Price: $630,000
Seller/buyer: Victor A. Uscilla to Lux Construction & Design LLC
42 Treadwell Ave.
Price: $804,000
Seller/buyer: Theodore G. & Stephanie Vergakis to Kevin & Nicoletta Ferrera