Westport property sells for $3.56 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 18 to Nov. 22.

70 Turkey Hill Road South

Price: $1,475,000

Seller/buyer: Steven Lubin & Cecilia M. Dahlback to Rahul Ghai Tr.

124 Hillandale Road

Price: $3,566,000

Seller/buyer: Jeremy L. & Susan F. Ford to Jonathan M. & Kristen S. Gerst

2 Wild Rose Road

Price: $1,950,000

Seller/buyer: 300 Main Street Westport LLC to Mark D. Segel

91 Beachside Ave.

Price: $1,750,000

Seller/buyer: Lucie McKinney to Bradley A. & Gabriele C. Topar

2 Easton Road

Price: $955,500

Seller/buyer: Holly Jaffe to Rosalind Geraldine Dian Beczak

44 Island Way

Price: $2,000,000

Seller/buyer: Jill C. & Michael Pengue to Stacy Lynn Reilly

10 Appletree Trail

Price: $2,840,000

Seller/buyer: Cindy Doonan & Mark Laclair to Judith A. Udell

5 Sterling Drive

Price: $1,025,000

Seller/buyer: Irwin Schor Tr. & Marshal D. Gibson Tr. to Michelle Schmerzler

11 Webb Road

Price: $550,000

Seller/buyer: Thomas K. Morrison Tr. to Sueide M. Salha & Clayton Melo

58 Red Coat Road

Price: $1,250,000

Seller/buyer: Jeffrey M. & Sara Halley Colodny to Theodore G. & Stephanie Vergakis

158 Long Lots Road

Price: $630,000

Seller/buyer: Victor A. Uscilla to Lux Construction & Design LLC

42 Treadwell Ave.

Price: $804,000

Seller/buyer: Theodore G. & Stephanie Vergakis to Kevin & Nicoletta Ferrera