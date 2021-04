The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of March 22 - March 26.

6 Hazelnut Road: Barry J. Esposito to Ann Zagger Kaile, $890,000

28 Silent Grove N.: Alan S. and Donna J. Booth to Gary Tannenbaum and Helen J. Mills, $675,000

8 River Lane: Evelyn Isaia, Trustee, to Robert Groat and Elizabeth Rich, $1,695.000

105 Greens Farms Road: Bramwood C. Wood Jr., to Rafael C. Polanco and Diana L. Cardona, $625,000

48 Turkey Hill Road N.: Marc and Kristy Theisinger to Evan and Kaylee Rutchik, $1,799,000

150 North Avenue: Benjamin G. Joseloff and Anna-Liisa Nixo, Trustee, To Anna-Liisa and Jared Nixon, $400,000

132 Bayberry Lane: Leslie F. and Christopher J. Farro Trustees, to Peter J. and Christina P. Bassler, $1,100,000

2 Elliot Lane: Jerald T. Bruno and Jeffrey A. Bruno to Bianca Dias Soares and Edwin Vankeulen, $1,885,000

15 Charcoal Hill Road: 15 Charcoal Hill L L C, to Steven P. Kauppinen, $3,514,000

42 Kings Highway S: Michael Mixer to Sabena DiCamillo, $1,157,000