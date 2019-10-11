Westport property sells for $2.25 million

23 Surf Road in Westport, Conn.

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

1677 Post Road E.

Price: $1,250,000

Seller/buyer: Dennis B. and Joan Poster to Petvet Doghouse (Providence) LLC

5 Cooper Lane

Price: $1,200,000

Seller/buyer: Zackary C. and Loralyn Helms TRS and Carole Helms Reichhelm TR to 5 Cooper LLC

18 Jennings Court

Price: $715,000

Seller/buyer: George E. Taylor EST to James L. Carey and Lindsay W. Blass

2 Woodcock Lane

Price: $507,100

Seller/buyer: Bonnie L. Christophersen to Vedran Josic

7 Gorham Ave.

Price: $305,000

Seller/buyer: Susan H. Papstein TR, Papstein Family Trust to William J. and Jacalyn Papstein

5 Rices Lane

Price: $818,000

Seller/buyer: Barry L. and Suzanne Goldstein to Ben Badurina, Lourdes and Christina Torres

275 North Ave.

Price: $900,000

Seller/buyer: Elda Capital Corp to Theodore and Paige Parker

20 High Point Road

Price: $955,000

Seller/Buyer: John J. and Melanie A. DiBartolomeo to Nicholas P. Kurjiaka and Lara R. Slotnick

4 Angora Road

Price: $1,050,000

Seller/buyer: Peter and Brooke Miles-Prouten to Adam Henry and Madeline Sara Lahav

34 Bermuda Road

Price: $1,850,000

Seller/buyer: Richard Bunting to Christopher and Deborah Anderson

178 Compo Road South

Price: $975,000

Seller/buyer: Thomas B. and Mary Jane P. Hood Jr. to Stephen and Claire Papp

42 Bulkley Ave. North

Price: $705,000

Seller/buyer: Florence K. Gregg EST to Krzysztof and Ewelina Wyszynski

23 Surf Road

Price: $2,250,000

Seller/buyer: Adam L. and Judith Kopecky Starr to Andrew Agwunobi and Elizabeth Nega

23 Bermuda Road

Price: $638,000

Seller/buyer: Beatrice C. Sawyer EST to Mark and Lori S. Altschuler