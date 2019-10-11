Westport property sells for $2.25 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.
1677 Post Road E.
Price: $1,250,000
Seller/buyer: Dennis B. and Joan Poster to Petvet Doghouse (Providence) LLC
5 Cooper Lane
Price: $1,200,000
Seller/buyer: Zackary C. and Loralyn Helms TRS and Carole Helms Reichhelm TR to 5 Cooper LLC
18 Jennings Court
Price: $715,000
Seller/buyer: George E. Taylor EST to James L. Carey and Lindsay W. Blass
2 Woodcock Lane
Price: $507,100
Seller/buyer: Bonnie L. Christophersen to Vedran Josic
7 Gorham Ave.
Price: $305,000
Seller/buyer: Susan H. Papstein TR, Papstein Family Trust to William J. and Jacalyn Papstein
5 Rices Lane
Price: $818,000
Seller/buyer: Barry L. and Suzanne Goldstein to Ben Badurina, Lourdes and Christina Torres
275 North Ave.
Price: $900,000
Seller/buyer: Elda Capital Corp to Theodore and Paige Parker
20 High Point Road
Price: $955,000
Seller/Buyer: John J. and Melanie A. DiBartolomeo to Nicholas P. Kurjiaka and Lara R. Slotnick
4 Angora Road
Price: $1,050,000
Seller/buyer: Peter and Brooke Miles-Prouten to Adam Henry and Madeline Sara Lahav
34 Bermuda Road
Price: $1,850,000
Seller/buyer: Richard Bunting to Christopher and Deborah Anderson
178 Compo Road South
Price: $975,000
Seller/buyer: Thomas B. and Mary Jane P. Hood Jr. to Stephen and Claire Papp
42 Bulkley Ave. North
Price: $705,000
Seller/buyer: Florence K. Gregg EST to Krzysztof and Ewelina Wyszynski
23 Surf Road
Price: $2,250,000
Seller/buyer: Adam L. and Judith Kopecky Starr to Andrew Agwunobi and Elizabeth Nega
23 Bermuda Road
Price: $638,000
Seller/buyer: Beatrice C. Sawyer EST to Mark and Lori S. Altschuler