Westport property sells for $1.77 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 14 to Oct. 18.
8 Westport Avenue
Price: $1,775,000
Seller/buyer: Jonathan Grayer to John & Judith Manocherian
156 Compo Road North
Price: $640,000
Seller/buyer: Alexander J. Snyder to Gregory A. & Raina E. Dicso
23 Apple Tree Trail
Price: $1,160,000
Seller/buyer: Ralph V. Martino to Alexandra & Rodrigo Sanchez
21 Regents Park
Price: $610,000
Seller/buyer: Joan Slosberg to Michael Antonetz
3 Raphael Way
Price: $980,000
Seller/buyer: Alwyn R. Dawkins & Nadia R. Pestana to Yu Sun & Wei Wang
24 Turkey Hill Road North
Price: $530,000
Seller/buyer: Michael Weinstein Trustee Michael Weinstein Revocable Trust to Loren Dailey & Brittany Christopherson
