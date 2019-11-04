Westport property sells for $1.77 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 14 to Oct. 18.

8 Westport Avenue

Price: $1,775,000

Seller/buyer: Jonathan Grayer to John & Judith Manocherian

156 Compo Road North

Price: $640,000

Seller/buyer: Alexander J. Snyder to Gregory A. & Raina E. Dicso

23 Apple Tree Trail

Price: $1,160,000

Seller/buyer: Ralph V. Martino to Alexandra & Rodrigo Sanchez

21 Regents Park

Price: $610,000

Seller/buyer: Joan Slosberg to Michael Antonetz

3 Raphael Way

Price: $980,000

Seller/buyer: Alwyn R. Dawkins & Nadia R. Pestana to Yu Sun & Wei Wang

24 Turkey Hill Road North

Price: $530,000

Seller/buyer: Michael Weinstein Trustee Michael Weinstein Revocable Trust to Loren Dailey & Brittany Christopherson