Westport property sells for $1.75 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 20-24.
84 Maple Avenue South
Price: $1,750,000
Seller/buyer: Anatol & Kim Feygin to Lee & Britney Anderson
2 Pilgrim Trail
Price: $648,500
Seller/buyer: Gerald Mariani Est. to Edward Sfreddo & Grazine Bueti
11 Bulkley Avenue North
Price: $364,000
Seller/buyer: Deutsche Bk Trust Co Americas-Tr. to Bingjing Gao
5 Tarone Drive
Price: $640,000
Seller/buyer: Beverly G Cristino & Brenda S to Gisele & Sean Murray
