The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 20-24.

84 Maple Avenue South

Price: $1,750,000

Seller/buyer: Anatol & Kim Feygin to Lee & Britney Anderson

2 Pilgrim Trail

Price: $648,500

Seller/buyer: Gerald Mariani Est. to Edward Sfreddo & Grazine Bueti

11 Bulkley Avenue North

Price: $364,000

Seller/buyer: Deutsche Bk Trust Co Americas-Tr. to Bingjing Gao

5 Tarone Drive

Price: $640,000

Seller/buyer: Beverly G Cristino & Brenda S to Gisele & Sean Murray

