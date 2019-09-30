Westport property sells for $1.64 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 9 to Sept. 13
278 Post Road East
Price: $1,645,000
Seller/buyer: Westport 278 Realty Group LLC to 278 Post Road East Westport LLC
8 Hunt Club Lane
Price: $1,385,000
Seller/buyer: Eric & Theresa Armour to Gregory & Belinda Markel
211 Green Farms Road
Price: $1,425,000
Seller/buyer: Joan Dore & George F Panariello
22 Colony Road
Price: $949,000
Seller/buyer: 22 Colony LLC to Anel & Julia Louise Dzafic
42 Sylvan Road North
Price: $2,160,000
Seller/buyer: Kelly Copeland & Scott Lawrence to Mark & Maryann Cappiello Sarlitto
19A Darbrook Road
Price: $1,300,000
Seller/buyer: Barry & Elise Black Himmel to Christopher & Anna Ching Ricciuti
16 Covlee Drive
Price: $927,500
Seller/buyer: William F Stephanak TR & Susan Bell to Robert A Finkel & Linda J Hannett
16 Cross Street
Price: $610,000
Seller/buyer: Theresa & John & Kovacs to Cross Street LLC
240 Wilton Road
Price: $529,000
Seller/buyer: 240 Wilton Road LLC to Stephen & Christina Robaczynski
7 Mortar Rock Road
Price: $2,225,000
Seller/buyer: 7 Mortar Rock LLC to Melody Rollins Downes
15 Fresenius Road
Price: $475,000
Seller/buyer: Patricia Colgan Davis to SPA Inc.