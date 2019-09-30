Westport property sells for $1.64 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 9 to Sept. 13

278 Post Road East

Price: $1,645,000

Seller/buyer: Westport 278 Realty Group LLC to 278 Post Road East Westport LLC

8 Hunt Club Lane

Price: $1,385,000

Seller/buyer: Eric & Theresa Armour to Gregory & Belinda Markel

211 Green Farms Road

Price: $1,425,000

Seller/buyer: Joan Dore & George F Panariello

22 Colony Road

Price: $949,000

Seller/buyer: 22 Colony LLC to Anel & Julia Louise Dzafic

42 Sylvan Road North

Price: $2,160,000

Seller/buyer: Kelly Copeland & Scott Lawrence to Mark & Maryann Cappiello Sarlitto

19A Darbrook Road

Price: $1,300,000

Real Estate Listings

Seller/buyer: Barry & Elise Black Himmel to Christopher & Anna Ching Ricciuti

16 Covlee Drive

Price: $927,500

Seller/buyer: William F Stephanak TR & Susan Bell to Robert A Finkel & Linda J Hannett

16 Cross Street

Price: $610,000

Seller/buyer: Theresa & John & Kovacs to Cross Street LLC

240 Wilton Road

Price: $529,000

Seller/buyer: 240 Wilton Road LLC to Stephen & Christina Robaczynski

7 Mortar Rock Road

Price: $2,225,000

Seller/buyer: 7 Mortar Rock LLC to Melody Rollins Downes

15 Fresenius Road

Price: $475,000

Seller/buyer: Patricia Colgan Davis to SPA Inc.