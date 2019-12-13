Westport property sells for $1.45 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 25 to Nov. 29.
28 Park Lane
Price: $1,687,500
Seller/buyer: SIR-28 Park Lane LLC to Matthew & Megan Bouchard
1290 Post Road East
Price: $258,100
Seller/buyer: Southern New England Telephone Co-DBA to 1300 Pre LLC
304 Wilton Road
Price: $422,500
Seller/buyer: Betsy Beach to Jianchuan Shen
5 Indian Hill Road
Price: $725,000
Seller/buyer: Michael Gannon to Chase E Smith & Patrick E Mccabe
167A Compo Road South
Price: $850,000
Seller/buyer: Kristina E Kelly TR to Jerre H Skeats
6 Placid Lake Lane
Price: $745,000
Seller/buyer: Suzanne R Baum TR to Robert J & Janis R Chilson
12 Edgewater Commons Lane
Price: $575,000
Seller/buyer: Michael A Mugnolo to Julianne Bochinski
27 Green Acre Lane
Price: $1,199,999.85
Seller/buyer: Wells Fargo BK N A-TR to Drsil Green Acre LLC
9 Canal Street
Price: $975,000
Seller/buyer: Karla A Roof Est to Thomas Scott & Allison Elliott
18 Weston Road
Price: $1,450,000
Seller/buyer: 18 Weston Road LLC to Jason Burkhart & Alyssa ENO