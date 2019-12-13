Westport property sells for $1.45 million

18 Weston Road. 18 Weston Road. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport property sells for $1.45 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Nov. 25 to Nov. 29.

28 Park Lane

Price: $1,687,500

Seller/buyer: SIR-28 Park Lane LLC to Matthew & Megan Bouchard

1290 Post Road East

Price: $258,100

Seller/buyer: Southern New England Telephone Co-DBA to 1300 Pre LLC

304 Wilton Road

Price: $422,500

Seller/buyer: Betsy Beach to Jianchuan Shen

5 Indian Hill Road

Price: $725,000

Seller/buyer: Michael Gannon to Chase E Smith & Patrick E Mccabe

167A Compo Road South

Price: $850,000

Seller/buyer: Kristina E Kelly TR to Jerre H Skeats

6 Placid Lake Lane

Price: $745,000

Seller/buyer: Suzanne R Baum TR to Robert J & Janis R Chilson

Real Estate Listings

12 Edgewater Commons Lane

Price: $575,000

Seller/buyer: Michael A Mugnolo to Julianne Bochinski

27 Green Acre Lane

Price: $1,199,999.85

Seller/buyer: Wells Fargo BK N A-TR to Drsil Green Acre LLC

9 Canal Street

Price: $975,000

Seller/buyer: Karla A Roof Est to Thomas Scott & Allison Elliott

18 Weston Road

Price: $1,450,000

Seller/buyer: 18 Weston Road LLC to Jason Burkhart & Alyssa ENO