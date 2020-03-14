https://www.westport-news.com/realestate/article/Westport-property-sells-for-1-3-million-15130302.php
Westport property sells for $1.3 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Feb. 24-29.
21 Prospect Road
Price: $1,100,000
Seller/buyer: James C. & Diane Black to 21 Prospect Road LLC
27 Treadwell Avenue
Price: $1,300,000
Seller/buyer: Deane F. Martire Revocable Trust, Maryanne Martire Revocable Trust to Curis Lueker
17 Brook Lane
Price: $785,000
Seller/buyer: Eric J. & Margaret R. Margolis to Ariela Schmukler & Daniel Bakaleinik
148 Bayberry Lane
Price: $1,010,000
Seller/buyer: Brian & January Cilento to Jason P. Katz & Maurade C. Gormley
25 Hale Street
Price: $450,000
Seller/buyer: Christopher & Marian Merrell to Lance & Claire Lichorat
