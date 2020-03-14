Westport property sells for $1.3 million

27 Treadwell Avenue.

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Feb. 24-29.

21 Prospect Road

Price: $1,100,000

Seller/buyer: James C. & Diane Black to 21 Prospect Road LLC

27 Treadwell Avenue

Price: $1,300,000

Seller/buyer: Deane F. Martire Revocable Trust, Maryanne Martire Revocable Trust to Curis Lueker

17 Brook Lane

Price: $785,000

Seller/buyer: Eric J. & Margaret R. Margolis to Ariela Schmukler & Daniel Bakaleinik

148 Bayberry Lane

Price: $1,010,000

Seller/buyer: Brian & January Cilento to Jason P. Katz & Maurade C. Gormley

25 Hale Street

Price: $450,000

Seller/buyer: Christopher & Marian Merrell to Lance & Claire Lichorat