Westport property sells for $1.21 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 16 to Dec. 20.

9 Yankee Hill Road

Price: $1,841,100

Seller/buyer: 9 Yankee Hill Road LLC to M G Z LLC

501 Harvest Commons

Price: $685,000

Seller/buyer: Pearl J. Baer to Arlene Sachs

16 Weston Road

Price: $2,143,550

Seller/buyer: G & T Weston Road LLC to 16 Weston Road LLC

85 Regents Park

Price: $705,000

Seller/buyer: Carrie M. Love TR. to Lynn Waltzman

17 Bauer Place Extension

Price: $525,000

Seller/buyer: Malala & Mary Wanduragala to 17 Bauer Place Extension LLC

3 Norport Drive

Price: $1,210,000

Seller/buyer: Kenneth M. & Heloisa M. Young to Marianne Toutoungi

7 Lowlyn Road

Price: $1,350,000

Seller/buyer: Daniel F. & Alison T. McGraw to Robert Grammer

330 Compo Road South

Price: $1,030,000

Seller/buyer: C. Susan Warburg to Charles & Brooke Sussman

16 Old Orchard Road

Price: $2,300,000

Seller/buyer: 16 Old Orchard LLC to Bruce Wolfe

12 Hills Lane

Price: $300,000

Seller/buyer: Lisa Bernard to Edward A. Gill & Madeline E. Mannella

156 Roseville Road

Price: $835,000

Seller/buyer: Carl & Kathi L. Sherman to Michael & Tanya Reidy

14 Riverfield Drive

Price: $1,125,000

Seller/buyer: Andrew R. & Marilyn Fezza to Brandon Philip & Elisa C. Igyarto

22F Cross Highway

Price: $785,000

Seller/buyer: Mark A. Bernal to Richard H. Block & Mila Gottesman-Elias