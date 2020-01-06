Westport property sells for $1.21 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 16 to Dec. 20.
9 Yankee Hill Road
Price: $1,841,100
Seller/buyer: 9 Yankee Hill Road LLC to M G Z LLC
501 Harvest Commons
Price: $685,000
Seller/buyer: Pearl J. Baer to Arlene Sachs
16 Weston Road
Price: $2,143,550
Seller/buyer: G & T Weston Road LLC to 16 Weston Road LLC
85 Regents Park
Price: $705,000
Seller/buyer: Carrie M. Love TR. to Lynn Waltzman
17 Bauer Place Extension
Price: $525,000
Seller/buyer: Malala & Mary Wanduragala to 17 Bauer Place Extension LLC
3 Norport Drive
Price: $1,210,000
Seller/buyer: Kenneth M. & Heloisa M. Young to Marianne Toutoungi
7 Lowlyn Road
Price: $1,350,000
Seller/buyer: Daniel F. & Alison T. McGraw to Robert Grammer
330 Compo Road South
Price: $1,030,000
Seller/buyer: C. Susan Warburg to Charles & Brooke Sussman
16 Old Orchard Road
Price: $2,300,000
Seller/buyer: 16 Old Orchard LLC to Bruce Wolfe
12 Hills Lane
Price: $300,000
Seller/buyer: Lisa Bernard to Edward A. Gill & Madeline E. Mannella
156 Roseville Road
Price: $835,000
Seller/buyer: Carl & Kathi L. Sherman to Michael & Tanya Reidy
14 Riverfield Drive
Price: $1,125,000
Seller/buyer: Andrew R. & Marilyn Fezza to Brandon Philip & Elisa C. Igyarto
22F Cross Highway
Price: $785,000
Seller/buyer: Mark A. Bernal to Richard H. Block & Mila Gottesman-Elias