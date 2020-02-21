https://www.westport-news.com/realestate/article/Westport-property-sells-for-1-15-million-15074554.php
Westport property sells for $1.15 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Feb. 3-7.
46 Cross Highway
Price: $1,425,000
Seller/buyer: Marcy Rappaport to Yevgeny Jack Umansky & Jane Khorosh
20 Cross Highway
Price: $780,000
Seller/buyer: Yevgeny Jack Umansky & Jane Khorosh to Richa & Rojan Shrestha
15 Compo Hill Avenue
Price: $1,150,000
Seller/buyer: Wilhelmine Hartong Tr. & Yoshiko Hasegawa to Aerhee Lee
4 Bayberry Lane
Price: $710,000
Seller/buyer: Jennifer C. & Duncan M. O’Brien to John J. Moranski Tr.
