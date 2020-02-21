Westport property sells for $1.15 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Feb. 3-7.

46 Cross Highway

Price: $1,425,000

Seller/buyer: Marcy Rappaport to Yevgeny Jack Umansky & Jane Khorosh

20 Cross Highway

Price: $780,000

Seller/buyer: Yevgeny Jack Umansky & Jane Khorosh to Richa & Rojan Shrestha

15 Compo Hill Avenue

Price: $1,150,000

Seller/buyer: Wilhelmine Hartong Tr. & Yoshiko Hasegawa to Aerhee Lee

4 Bayberry Lane

Price: $710,000

Seller/buyer: Jennifer C. & Duncan M. O’Brien to John J. Moranski Tr.