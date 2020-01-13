Westport property sells for $1.13 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 23 to Dec. 27

24 Park Lane

Price: $1,130,000

Seller/buyer: Stanley B. Thurley & Nancy J. Levenson to Fernando Fischer Pereira

44 Terra Nova Circle

Price: $1,075,000

Seller/buyer: Hsiaokuan Yuan & Ingrid S. Lin to Peter W. Helt

31 Sylvan Road North

Price: $860,000

Seller/buyer: Lois B. & Rees S. Himes to G & T Sylvan Road LLC

25 Treadwell Ave.

Price: $415,489

Seller/buyer: Pamela Powers to TWIY Solutions LLC

8 Melon Patch Lane

Price: $3,500,000

Seller/buyer: Dana DiPrima & Kevin R. Griffin to Anthony John & Lisa Sabino

14 Stoneboat Road

Price: $970,000

Seller/buyer: Arnon & Vardit Dror to Matthew & Brandie Redd

69 Road Coat Road

Price: $3,300,000

Seller/buyer: Alcyone Holdings LLC to Victoria & Dmitri Liakh

64 Richmondville Ave.

Price: $895,000

Seller/buyer: Michael R. & Robin Lewis to Justin M. & Stacey N. Teplitz