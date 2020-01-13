Westport property sells for $1.13 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 23 to Dec. 27
24 Park Lane
Price: $1,130,000
Seller/buyer: Stanley B. Thurley & Nancy J. Levenson to Fernando Fischer Pereira
44 Terra Nova Circle
Price: $1,075,000
Seller/buyer: Hsiaokuan Yuan & Ingrid S. Lin to Peter W. Helt
31 Sylvan Road North
Price: $860,000
Seller/buyer: Lois B. & Rees S. Himes to G & T Sylvan Road LLC
25 Treadwell Ave.
Price: $415,489
Seller/buyer: Pamela Powers to TWIY Solutions LLC
8 Melon Patch Lane
Price: $3,500,000
Seller/buyer: Dana DiPrima & Kevin R. Griffin to Anthony John & Lisa Sabino
14 Stoneboat Road
Price: $970,000
Real Estate Listings
Seller/buyer: Arnon & Vardit Dror to Matthew & Brandie Redd
69 Road Coat Road
Price: $3,300,000
Seller/buyer: Alcyone Holdings LLC to Victoria & Dmitri Liakh
64 Richmondville Ave.
Price: $895,000
Seller/buyer: Michael R. & Robin Lewis to Justin M. & Stacey N. Teplitz