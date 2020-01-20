Westport property sells for $1.1 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.
68 North Avenue
Price: $1,100,000
Seller/buyer: CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to Sangita M. Blomberg & Ari J. Bricker
5 Fragrant Pines Court
Price: $2,015,000
Seller/buyer: Howard & Janet Zev to Brian C. & Joy S. Dolan
22 Cavalry Road
Price: $625,000
Seller/buyer: S E Associates LLC to 22 Cavalry LLC
515 Harvest Commons
Price: $720,000
Seller/buyer: Cheryl M. Eldh Est. to David J. & Carol H. Sampson
6 Court of Oaks
Price: $1,125,000
Seller/buyer: John F. & Christine Wilkes Beninati to Scott & Adrienne Friedman
387 Main Street
Price: $1,100,000
Seller/buyer: Obsidian Tower Holdings LLC to Robert Hyland
35 Strathmore Lane
Price: $380,000
Seller/buyer: Suzanne Warner Raboy to Mary Alice Jenkins
1 Colony Road
Price: $538,334
Seller/buyer: Richard J. Sweetnam Jr. & Susan S. Asetta to Robert W. Sweetnam
19 Norwalk Avenue
Price: $350,000
Seller/buyer: Cecilia Lipira to Robert Lipira