The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

68 North Avenue

Price: $1,100,000

Seller/buyer: CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to Sangita M. Blomberg & Ari J. Bricker

5 Fragrant Pines Court

Price: $2,015,000

Seller/buyer: Howard & Janet Zev to Brian C. & Joy S. Dolan

22 Cavalry Road

Price: $625,000

Seller/buyer: S E Associates LLC to 22 Cavalry LLC

515 Harvest Commons

Price: $720,000

Seller/buyer: Cheryl M. Eldh Est. to David J. & Carol H. Sampson

6 Court of Oaks

Price: $1,125,000

Seller/buyer: John F. & Christine Wilkes Beninati to Scott & Adrienne Friedman

387 Main Street

Price: $1,100,000

Seller/buyer: Obsidian Tower Holdings LLC to Robert Hyland

35 Strathmore Lane

Price: $380,000

Seller/buyer: Suzanne Warner Raboy to Mary Alice Jenkins

1 Colony Road

Price: $538,334

Seller/buyer: Richard J. Sweetnam Jr. & Susan S. Asetta to Robert W. Sweetnam

19 Norwalk Avenue

Price: $350,000

Seller/buyer: Cecilia Lipira to Robert Lipira