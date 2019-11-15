Westport property sells for $1.1 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

11 Rustic Lane

Price: $1,100,000

Seller/buyer: Paul Norman Edward & Rivers Ann Teske to Seth Greenwald

34 Oak Street

Price: $1,595,000

Seller/buyer: Dale C. Hogue Jr to Desmin Borges & Christine Fornabia

6 Vineyard Lane

Price: $487,000

Seller/buyer: Gerald J. & Monica D. Davis to Richard Grimaldi

10 Timber Lane

Price: $1,250,000

Seller/buyer: Kevin G. & Olivera Couloures to Melissa & Grant Byczek

40 Hills Lane, Unit 40

Price: $300,000

Seller/buyer: Joan P. Flagg & Nancy F. Savold to Norbert R. Kelly F. Pendergast

206 Hillspoint Road

Price: $2,250,000

Seller/buyer: 206 Hillspoint Road LLC to Derron Slonecker

3 Twins Oaks Lane

Price: $875,000

Seller/buyer: Kevin Joseph Kelly & Janet Brody to Zachary Daniel Lubchansky

16 Hills Lane

Price: $333,000

Seller/buyer: Bettina S. Gangi to Ann Marie Meehan

35 Minute Man Hill

Price: $4,000,000

Seller/buyer: Theodore L. & Kelly A. Cook to 35 Minute Man Hill LLC

9 River Lane

Price: $3,000,000

Seller/buyer: Scott & Kelly Davidson to Robert Gurney

4 Deerwood Road

Price: $818,000

Seller/buyer: Sandra H. Hall to Vanbrodt Estates LLC

70 Compo Mill Cove

Price: $1,000,000

Seller/buyer: David C. & Cynthia Raymond Campell to Cove Dog LLC