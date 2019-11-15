Westport property sells for $1.1 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.
11 Rustic Lane
Price: $1,100,000
Seller/buyer: Paul Norman Edward & Rivers Ann Teske to Seth Greenwald
34 Oak Street
Price: $1,595,000
Seller/buyer: Dale C. Hogue Jr to Desmin Borges & Christine Fornabia
6 Vineyard Lane
Price: $487,000
Seller/buyer: Gerald J. & Monica D. Davis to Richard Grimaldi
10 Timber Lane
Price: $1,250,000
Seller/buyer: Kevin G. & Olivera Couloures to Melissa & Grant Byczek
40 Hills Lane, Unit 40
Price: $300,000
Seller/buyer: Joan P. Flagg & Nancy F. Savold to Norbert R. Kelly F. Pendergast
206 Hillspoint Road
Price: $2,250,000
Real Estate Listings
Seller/buyer: 206 Hillspoint Road LLC to Derron Slonecker
3 Twins Oaks Lane
Price: $875,000
Seller/buyer: Kevin Joseph Kelly & Janet Brody to Zachary Daniel Lubchansky
16 Hills Lane
Price: $333,000
Seller/buyer: Bettina S. Gangi to Ann Marie Meehan
35 Minute Man Hill
Price: $4,000,000
Seller/buyer: Theodore L. & Kelly A. Cook to 35 Minute Man Hill LLC
9 River Lane
Price: $3,000,000
Seller/buyer: Scott & Kelly Davidson to Robert Gurney
4 Deerwood Road
Price: $818,000
Seller/buyer: Sandra H. Hall to Vanbrodt Estates LLC
70 Compo Mill Cove
Price: $1,000,000
Seller/buyer: David C. & Cynthia Raymond Campell to Cove Dog LLC