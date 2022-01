WESTPORT — The property at Fraser Lane has a place in Westport’s storied art heritage.

American sculptor James Earle Fraser - designer of the Buffalo nickel and the iconic “End of the Trail” sculpture - once had a home on the road and he often turned his ideas into sculptures in a barn that once sat on what is now 4 Fraser Lane, said Jenny Bentley, of The Riverside Realty Group and one of the co-listers for the property.

“The home was built in 2005 and has design elements reminiscent of an older era,” Bentley said. “The exterior shapes and Dutch gambrel roof lines feel very much like a home from the 1930s. The home is large but doesn't feel cavernous. It is well proportioned and graceful, traditional yet current.”

The 15-room colonial was redesigned by the New York architectural firm of Ferguson and Shamamian, which is committed to craftsmanship and artistic integrity, working with top interior designers and landscape architects for a holistic approach to its projects.

When re-designing this home, the firm collaborated with Michael Smith Interiors and Tallman Builders, featuring savvy and site-specific upgrades, according to listing agents Mary Ann Lindwall and Bentley, of The Riverside Realty Group.

Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac beyond a gated entrance, the home is sited on more than two acres of manicured lawn featuring a heated gunite pool and spa.

A gracious foyer leads to the formal living room with a stone fireplace and French doors to the covered stone porch and gardens. The formal dining room with wet bar flows into the eat-in kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances, quartz countertops and a wood-burning fireplace.

The double-height family room offers exposed ceiling beams and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the gardens and pool beyond.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 4 Fraser Lane, Westport PRICE: $6,700,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: Seven-bedroom home on 2-plus acres, heated, in-ground gunite pool with spa, pool house, patio, five fireplaces, central air, French doors, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, four-car attached garage, professional landscaping, security and underground sprinkler systems SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,733,300 MILL RATE: 18.070 TAXES: $49,391 See More Collapse

The second floor features a primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and changing area and a new bathrooms with a soaking tub and shower for two. Six additional bedrooms all feature en-suite baths.

The home also includes a convenient laundry room, mudroom and prep area suitable for washing pets and potting. The lower level offers new flooring, custom storage closets, a family/playroom with fireplace, a half-bath and a potential screening room and more storage.

This house is on the market for $6.7 million.

