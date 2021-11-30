Westport mid-century home built for today

WESTPORT — The new construction at 26 Highland Road manages to have a desirable mid-century modern feel without the wear and tear of houses actually built in the mid-century.

“This home has it all,” said Jillian Klaff, listing agent for Coldwell Banker Realty. “Really the perfect home for today’s lifestyle - exceptional living spaces inside and out for work, play and relaxation.”

Built on a cul-de-sac, the home features a clean palette of white walls, natural white oak floors, shiplap and barn doors, as well as an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. A glass front door leads to the great room with living room with fireplace and a dining room with a bar area.

The white chef’s kitchen includes a large center island and custom cabinets, as well as stainless steel Thermador appliances and quartz countertops. Glass sliders lead to the deck and a bluestone patio and backyard.

The main floor also offers a large en-suite bedroom with a walk-in closet and two more bedrooms that share a bath, as well as a laundry room.

Up a short stairway is a primary suite with large walk-ins and a spa bathroom with oversized shower and soaking tub. The third floor features a bonus room that could serve as a family room or gym.

A barn door provides access from the great room to another living space above the two-car garage that could serve as a private home office. The lower level features a fifth bedroom and bath and sitting area with wet bar that opens to the pool and spa area and the landscaped property.

This house is on the market for nearly $2.7 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 26 Highland Road, Westport PRICE: $2,695,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: Five bedrooms, in-ground heated Gunite pool and spa, fireplace, hardwood floors, wet bar, bonus room, finished attic, two-car garage, deck, patio, stone walls, central air, underground sprinkler and utilities. SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,531,200 MILL RATE: 18.070 TAXES: $27,669 See More Collapse

For details contact, Jillian Klaff, of Coldwell Banker Realty, at 203-858-2095 or jklaff@jillianklaff.com.