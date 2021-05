The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of April 5 to April 9.

1 Mansfield Place: Catherine D. Onyemelukwe to John and Jennifer Moschella, $1,220,000

231 Greens Farms Road: Highbridge Wharf L L C, to Jessica S. Cunningham and Mary Christine Moore, $1,875,000

5 Short Street: Richard E. Stein, Trustee, to Frank Cuttita, Kevin Wansa and Marisa Ferdenzi, $635,000

105 Old Road: Jonathan and Traci Saxon to Adam and Christine Glazer, $2,182,500

83 Patrick Road: Timothy Green to Daniel and Jessica Khasin, $1,865,000

13 Berndale Drive: Ming Yen Cheung and Mai Kong Xiong to Daniel and Erica Pritikin, $1,654,000

42 Danbury Avenue: Lisa Neufeld to Daniel and Allison Moses, $2,220,000

307 Bayberry Lane: Jean A. Peter J. and Jonathan A. Denholtz, Trustees, to Niklas Bergentoft and Haomiao Zhang, $1,000,000

15 Island Way: Thomas C. Lightoller and Sophie Scott to Vadim Kolotnikov, Trustee, $1,900,000

1599 Post Road East Unit 1: Kabop Maritime Partners L L C, to G W 1599 L L C, $1,050,000

160 Long Lots Road: Haomiao Zhang and Niklas Bergentoft to Mahesh Rajangam and Archana Narayanan, $2,850,000

64 Bermuda Road: Bobby E. and Pamela J. Dies to 64 Bermuda L L C, $4,850,000

16 Whitney Glen: Joyce Stites to Mark and Arlene Klemow, $332,500

217 Post Road East: Jill Hainline Oshea to John Cioffi and Hannah Stryker Feder, $1,725,000

11 Turkey Road South: David J. Castellani to Lesley Klein and Matthew Baer, $2,800,000

20 Cross Street Unit 2: Catherine Iffland to Rachel M. Santorelli, $325,000

53 Colony Road: Jane Roney Wettach Trust and First County Bank to Reflip L L C, $907,000, 70 percent interest

53 Colony Road: Estate of Patricia Roney Wettach to Reflip L L C, $907,000, 30 percent interest