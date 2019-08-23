Westport house sells for $6.45 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 29 - Aug. 2.
1555 Post Road East (Easement)
Price: $50,000
Seller/buyer: BAO Partners LLC to Landmark Infrastructure Holding Co. LLC
91 Clapboard Hill Road
Price: $6,450,000
Seller/buyer: Dover Properties LLC to 91 CHR LLC
7 The Mews
Price: $1,097,500
Seller/buyer: Michael A. & Susan H. Miller to Karkneka Yi & Yiqi Li
8 Nappa Drive
Price: $945,000
Seller/buyer: Huei-Nan & Shu-Ynan Chi to Mark & Faith A. Sargent
3 Sandhopper Trail
Price: $1,775,000
Seller/buyer: Leslie Joy Hammer to John & Amy Herrera
5 Eno Lane
Price: $1,625,000
Seller/buyer: G&T Westport Assoc. LLC to Frank Congiu Jr.
760 Post Road East
Price: $1,700,000
Seller/buyer: Torno Lumber Inc. to I L Westport 4 LLC
800 Post Road East
Price: $3,300,000
Seller/buyer: Kelly Ryan LLC to I L Westport 4 LLC
5 Belaire Drive
Price: $1,166,725
Seller/buyer: Thomas & Laura Wynter to Christopher & Carline Dean
40 Park Lane
Price: $1,400,000
Seller/buyer: Mark & Mary Friedman to Donogg O’Driscoll & Cynthia Shinners
10 Marion Road
Price: $1,485,000
Seller/buyer: John G. & Sandra F. Parke to Michael A. & Jody M. Vitelli
38 Bauer Place Extension
Price: $965,000
Seller/buyer: Carolina M. Mata to Karim Issa & Tameeza Asaria
5 Witch Lane
Price: $371,000
Seller/buyer: David B. & Susan P. Melfi-Master Trustees to Courtney & Connor James Loughlin
117 Bayberry Lane
Price: $690,000
Seller/buyer: Blanche J. Haid to Anne Marie Hammers & Julian Block
10 Old Hill Farms Road
Price: $1,580,000
Seller/buyer: John M. & Joan Dalsheim Nevin to Donald E. & Ellen R. McNees
59 High Point Road
Price: $2,100,000
Seller/buyer: Anton Simunovic & Carlotta McClaren to Leonel A. Rodriguez & Rima Fawaz