Westport house sells for $6.45 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 29 - Aug. 2.

1555 Post Road East (Easement)

Price: $50,000

Seller/buyer: BAO Partners LLC to Landmark Infrastructure Holding Co. LLC

91 Clapboard Hill Road

Price: $6,450,000

Seller/buyer: Dover Properties LLC to 91 CHR LLC

7 The Mews

Price: $1,097,500

Seller/buyer: Michael A. & Susan H. Miller to Karkneka Yi & Yiqi Li

8 Nappa Drive

Price: $945,000

Seller/buyer: Huei-Nan & Shu-Ynan Chi to Mark & Faith A. Sargent

3 Sandhopper Trail

Price: $1,775,000

Seller/buyer: Leslie Joy Hammer to John & Amy Herrera

5 Eno Lane

Price: $1,625,000

Seller/buyer: G&T Westport Assoc. LLC to Frank Congiu Jr.

760 Post Road East

Price: $1,700,000

Seller/buyer: Torno Lumber Inc. to I L Westport 4 LLC

800 Post Road East

Price: $3,300,000

Seller/buyer: Kelly Ryan LLC to I L Westport 4 LLC

5 Belaire Drive

Price: $1,166,725

Seller/buyer: Thomas & Laura Wynter to Christopher & Carline Dean

40 Park Lane

Price: $1,400,000

Seller/buyer: Mark & Mary Friedman to Donogg O’Driscoll & Cynthia Shinners

10 Marion Road

Price: $1,485,000

Seller/buyer: John G. & Sandra F. Parke to Michael A. & Jody M. Vitelli

38 Bauer Place Extension

Price: $965,000

Seller/buyer: Carolina M. Mata to Karim Issa & Tameeza Asaria

5 Witch Lane

Price: $371,000

Seller/buyer: David B. & Susan P. Melfi-Master Trustees to Courtney & Connor James Loughlin

117 Bayberry Lane

Price: $690,000

Seller/buyer: Blanche J. Haid to Anne Marie Hammers & Julian Block

10 Old Hill Farms Road

Price: $1,580,000

Seller/buyer: John M. & Joan Dalsheim Nevin to Donald E. & Ellen R. McNees

59 High Point Road

Price: $2,100,000

Seller/buyer: Anton Simunovic & Carlotta McClaren to Leonel A. Rodriguez & Rima Fawaz